Maxime Bernier’s PPC release global warming policy rejecting “alarmism”

The People’s Party of Canada has released its global warming policy and it greatly differs from the environmental policy put forward by other parties.

According to the PPC platform page, “the Liberal government is spending billions of dollars at home and abroad to fight global warming—or “climate change” as it is now called to account for every natural weather event and its opposite.”

“There is however no scientific consensus on the theory that CO2 produced by human activity is causing dangerous global warming today or will in the future, and that the world is facing environmental catastrophes unless these emissions are drastically reduced. Many renowned scientists continue to challenge this theory,” the platform continues.

The party then directly calls out “climate change alarmism,” noting that multiple models have “consistently failed at correctly predicting the future.”

The platform page then denies a connection between global catastrophes and global warming.

None of the cataclysmic predictions that have been made about the climate since the 1970s have come true.” Following it with No new ice age. No steady warming in direct relation with increases in CO2 levels. No disappearance of polar ice caps. No exceptional rise in ocean levels. No abnormal increase in catastrophic weather events. No widespread crop failure and famine, … Despite what global warming propaganda claims, CO2 is not a pollutant. It is an essential ingredient for life on Earth and needed for plant growth.

In response to “climate change alarmism” the party plans to do the following:

Withdraw from the Paris Accord and abandon unrealistic greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

Stop sending billions of dollars to developing countries to help them reduce their emissions.

Abolish the Liberal government’s carbon tax and leave it to provincial governments to adopt programs to reduce emissions if they want to.

Abolish subsidies for green technology and let private players develop profitable and efficient alternatives.

Invest in mitigation strategies if problems arise as a result of any natural climate change.

Prioritize implementing practical solutions to make Canada’s air, water and soil cleaner, including bringing clean drinking water to remote First Nations communities

You can read the party’s full policy here.

While the policy put forward by the party is sure to anger environmentalists, 97 percent of publishing climate scientists, as well as two-thirds of Canadians, it is could be perfectly aligned to pull the 10 percent of Canadians who believe climate change is a theory that hasn’t been proven, as well as an extra 20 percent who believe it’s caused by natural causes, and not human activity.

What do you think about the PPC platform when it comes to global warming?

Join the conversation by commenting below!