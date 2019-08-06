McDonald’s “eco-friendly” paper straws can’t be recycled

McDonald’s new “eco-friendly” paper straws, or so the American company claims, cannot be recycled.

In the UK, the company slashed all its plastic straws even though those could well be recycled. The organization claimed this was part of a green initiative.

According to the BBC, however, McDonald’s says the new paper straws are not yet easy to recycle. They should, in fact, be put into general waste.

Many customers are unhappy with these new straws. They say it dissolves before a drink could be finished, making milkshakes particularly hard to drink.

“As a result of customer feedback, we have strengthened our paper straws, so while the materials are recyclable, their current thickness makes it difficult for them to be processed by our waste solution providers, who also help us recycle our paper cups,” a McDonald’s spokesman said.

The company says it’s working on the problem; putting paper straws in general waste is, therefore, a temporary measure.

“This waste from our restaurants does not go to [a] landfill, but is used to generate energy,” the company added.

Meanwhile, a petition by irritated McDonald’s customers to bring back plastic straws has, so far, been garnered 51,000 signatures.

In the UK alone, the chain uses 1.8 million straws a day.