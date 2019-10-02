Media bailout veiled in secrecy despite promises of transparency

The Canada Revenue Agency has gone quiet on the $595 million media bailout despite earlier promises of transparency according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Media organizations are demanding that the government immediately offer subsidies and payroll rebates to make good on the promises written in the Liberal 2019 omnibus bill.

“The government should implement the measures outlined in the 2019 budget immediately, without delay, to allow firms to be able to become a ‘qualified Canadian journalism organization’ by the fourth quarter of 2019,” demanded publishers.

Only those organizations deemed “qualified” by the government-appointed panel will be able to benefit off the government funds.

A freedom of information request submitted in August by The Post Millennial found that the CRA had yet to designate any media company at the time as a “qualified Canadian journalism organization”.

In response to the request and journalistic inquiries, the Canada Revenue Agency has refused to provide further comment on the future of the bailout and when the funds will be released.

“The government is still analyzing the recommendations,” said CRA spokesperson Dany Morin.