Montreal spent $82,284 on police to crack down on “Antifa” May Day protest

According to the French-language publication Le Peuple, a far-left protest in Montreal’s downtown cost local police $82,284 in overtime.

The May Day protest which led to arson and five arrests was organized by the Communist Revolutionary Party (CRP).

The CRP’s call for protest brought out twenty supporters in an attempt to “increase the revolt of the popular masses”.

According to an Access to Information Request filed by Le Peuple, officers of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal worked a total of 1,150 hours in overtime to control the extremists.

The protest largely took place at Phillips Square, in the city’s downtown core.