Alberta

Mount Royal Professor believes freedom of speech is a “weapon” meant to destroy academic freedom

Professor and Mount Royal Faculty Association (MRFA) representative on MRU’s board of governors, Dr. Roberta Lexier, believes that freedom of speech infringes on her academic freedoms. The Justification for this stance is shaky at first glance, and the explanation isn’t exactly convincing.
Professor and Mount Royal Faculty Association (MRFA) representative on MRU’s board of governors, Dr. Roberta Lexier, believes that freedom of speech infringes on her academic freedoms. The Justification for this stance is shaky at first glance, and the explanation isn’t exactly convincing.
Wyatt Claypool Montreal, QC
5 mins read

Disclosure: Wyatt Claypool is a third-year Policy Studies and History student at Mount Royal University, where he serves as the President for its Campus Conservatives. He is also a Conservative board member for Signal Hill.

Professor and Mount Royal Faculty Association (MRFA) representative on MRU’s board of governors, Dr. Roberta Lexier, believes that freedom of speech infringes on her academic freedoms. The Justification for this stance is shaky at first glance, and the explanation isn’t exactly convincing.

Recently Dr. Lexier posted extensively on Twitter about her beliefs that there is no free speech crisis on campus and that “The false claims of a free speech crisis on campus [is] really a weapon wielded in an attempt to destroy academic freedom.” which is a claim that continually goes unsupported in her statements.

This is in response to the demand from free speech activists that universities implement the Chicago Principles for free speech. They read, “It is not the proper role of the university to attempt to shield individuals from ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive.”

The set of principals only draws the limit to speech at the use of threats or calls for violence.

In no way do Chicago Principles violate academic freedom, as it only provides a broad non-discriminatory standard for free speech. Regardless, Dr. Lexier finds Chicago Principles distasteful.

An op-ed that Dr. Lexier linked on Twitter as being “essential reading” from The Globe And Mail gives useful insight into how she and a growing number of academics think of free speech on campus.

Essential reading here. The false claims of a free speech crisis on campus are really a weapon wielded in an attempt to destroy academic freedom. https://t.co/aAypzFS7tF— Dr. Roberta Lexier (@rlexier) August 31, 2019

In the article titled, “The real free-speech crisis on Alberta’s campuses might not be what you think it is”, author Shama Rangwala argues that there is a significant difference on campus between freedom of speech and academic freedom.

“Freedom of speech and academic freedom are not the same, and censorship is imposed generally by the state, not in delineated spaces such as the university. While everyone is free to speak within legal limits, not everyone is entitled to a platform or institutional legitimacy,” writes Rangwala.

First, most universities in Canada are publicly funded institutions that have internal governing bodies, but that does not allow them to redefine fundamental Canadian rights. Second, it is deeply elitist to argue that “the university fundamentally regulates what kinds of knowledge are legitimate” gatekeeping who is and is not “legitimate” according to those working at a mostly left-wing institution. This way of deciding academic merit lacks principle and instead implements a standard of a university’s arbitrary approval or disapproval.

Rangwala is falsely asserting that somehow both concepts of “academic freedom” and freedom of speech exist in Article 2 of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, each with different regulations.

Academic freedom does not exist outside of the normal parameters of free speech, no special rules govern intellectual activity on university campuses.

Dr. Lexier came off as extremely defensive in a Twitter rant from July 31st where she denied the existence of a free speech crisis on campus and declared the university a “unique public space” saying they are “dedicated to *academic* debate and discussion” but that universities should “protect academic freedom first and foremost.” These are self-contradicting statements. Are universities dedicated to debate and discussion or your case by case “legitimacy” regulated version?

Those demanding free speech on campus are also dedicated to squashing free speech off-campus (see AB War Room and right-wing media outlets). If the Chicago Principles simply reiterate a commitment to free speech then why would any university need to embed them in policy?— Dr. Roberta Lexier (@rlexier) July 31, 2019

Here, Dr. Lexier is trying to deflect the importance of the broad Chicago free speech principles by acting like the more restrictive “free speech” on most Canadian university campuses is equivalent. If Chicago Principles only “reiterate a commitment to free speech,” then why not implement them to satisfy its advocates?

If censorship does not occur in the name of “academic freedom,” then why does Dr. Lexier also try to play down the ideological bias on campus? Faculty bias would not matter if “academic freedom” was also not used for ideological discrimination.

The vast majority of university professors are not even adjacent to radical. Every time someone claims universities are bastions of left-wing radicals I wonder where all these people are. They sure aren’t at any university I know.— Dr. Roberta Lexier (@rlexier) July 31, 2019

Dr. Lexier is merely shifting the goalpost to there being no majority of left-wing radicals. This does not refute the fact that universities are heavily biased towards the left, which is a claim backed up by every study of faculty political affiliations.

Lexier herself is quite an actively political left-winger, and ironically enough, also does not tolerate other points of view off-campus.

Have Maxime Bernier’s offensive billboard removed from Calgary-Confederation. – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/l216Pp7e7w via @CdnChange— Dr. Roberta Lexier (@rlexier) August 26, 2019

It would be difficult to claim to not be able to find the radical left on campus as Dr. Lexier’s own university employs professors like Michael Truscello, who has aspired to one day murder the “bourgeoisie,” on Twitter. MRU is an institution that also offers many courses like ENGL 3382 – Textualities/Sexualities, WGST 2283 – Women and Aging, and lost the 2015 McLeod v. Mount Royal court case because of their denial of a pro-life activist’s right to free speech on campus. Left-wing radicalism isn’t the majority on campus but it is still sizeable and growing.

Those more extreme examples are not meant to totally condemn Mount Royal University, as I think they should hire professors and platform ideas/courses from all perspectives. The issue here is that tolerance of opinion is increasingly not being granted to those who do not follow the progressive left’s politically-correct standards.

Freedom of speech and academic freedom should go hand in hand. How could you practice your full academic freedom if institutional gatekeepers prevent specific ideas from being platformed? One cannot become more intelligent through exposure to less information.

Dr. Lexier wants the ability to define herself as correct, and in doing so places the university at the top of an intellectual hierarchy so that she can deny a platform or “legitimacy” to those who challenge her ideas. In reality, Dr. Lexier does not want academic freedom; she wants privilege.

The university should not be in the business of bestowing “legitimacy,” it best serves its students and the wider community by being a neutral platform for exchanging knowledge.

Anyone demanded by the public to speak on campus should be able to, and all ideas should be given their opportunity to be aired in a healthy environment for discussion.

Without the ability to think for themselves students aren’t really being provided with a well-rounded education.

Alberta
Opinion
Calgary
Free Speech
Related Posts Recommendation
Canada no longer in top 10 for investment in mining industry, record lows

Canada no longer in top 10 for investment in mining industry, record lows

Canada used to be home to 4 of the top 10 areas where mining investment was most attractive. The annual survey by Fraser Institute shows that Canada has dropped off.

BREAKING: Alberta premier says coronavirus and oil crisis 'could not be more critical'

BREAKING: Alberta premier says coronavirus and oil crisis 'could not be more critical'

Jason Kenney has held a press conference today where he addressed the coronavirus and the recent collapse in oil prices.

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Oil companies are facing insolvency and Canada is facing a dramatic run on the loonie. Despite this, Trudeau is spending his time at a feminist conference.

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Justin Trudeau’s government has appointed one of Omar Khadr’s lawyers to a judicial appointment in the province of Alberta.

Alberta trucking company shuts down as provincial oil economy crumbles

Alberta trucking company shuts down as provincial oil economy crumbles

An Alberta-based trucking company serving the province’s dying oilpatch has closed its doors due to a creditor-imposed bankruptcy.

Alberta looks to bring investment and full employment to the province by 2023

Alberta looks to bring investment and full employment to the province by 2023

The Alberta finance minister will reportedly be announcing a plan to kickstart the economy and create new jobs on Monday.

Do Albertans deserve art?

Do Albertans deserve art?

Alberta gets the shaft when it comes to Ottawa’s art spending across Canada. Do Albertan’s not deserve their fair share of art?

Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

A Calgary man is wanted by RCMP in Airdrie, Alberta after he robbed a donation box from a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills, Alberta.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes blockade protestors in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000.

Jason Kenney to table act that will prevent railway blockades in Alberta

Jason Kenney to table act that will prevent railway blockades in Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced his plan to table what will be “Bill Number One” of the next session of Alberta’s next legislation.

Alberta court rules Trudeau’s carbon tax unconstitutional

Alberta court rules Trudeau’s carbon tax unconstitutional

A 4-1 decision in the Court of Appeal of Alberta has found the Trudeau’government Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act unconstitutional.

Trudeau government gifted $10,000 to anti-pipeline group

Trudeau government gifted $10,000 to anti-pipeline group

Trudeau’s government gave nearly $10,000 of taxpayer money to an organization that has funded and organized anti-pipeline movements.

Open letter by 41 Nobel Prize winners demands Trudeau stop Teck Mine

Open letter by 41 Nobel Prize winners demands Trudeau stop Teck Mine

A list of 41 Nobel Prize winners have signed a petition urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop the Teck Frontier mine in Alberta.

Four Albertan MPs claim Alberta is treated like a colony, sign Buffalo Declaration

Four Albertan MPs claim Alberta is treated like a colony, sign Buffalo Declaration

A group of four Albertan Members of Parliment have signed the Buffalo Declaration, which demands a series of reforms to the constitutional arrangement.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

Albertans sick and tired of #ShutDownCanada anti-piepline protestors blockading the train tracks confronted law-breakers.

Most Read Alberta

1.

WATCH: Frustrated locals tear down anti-pipeline blockade and load it into truck

An extraordinary scene unfolded in Edmonton this afternoon as Edmonton citizens drove to the site of an anti-pipeline train blockade and tore it down.

WATCH: Frustrated locals tear down anti-pipeline blockade and load it into truck
2.

Alberta and B.C. suffer massive job losses

A recent study by Statistics Canada revealed that Alberta and B.C. have lost 36,000 jobs in November alone.

Alberta and B.C. suffer massive job losses
3.

Edmonton MP pushes for criminalization of conversion therapy

Randy Boissonnault, an Edmonton Centre MP and a special adviser to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, told reporters Thursday that Justice Minister David Lametti is still pursuing his pledge to make conversion therapy a criminal.

Edmonton MP pushes for criminalization of conversion therapy
4.

Former NDP candidate loses mind on Twitter

Jillian Ratti released a video on Twitter of her ranting about Jason Kenny and the UCP

Former NDP candidate loses mind on Twitter
5.

EXPOSED: The $600M war on Canadian energy

In her testimony, Krause went on to detail the Trudeau government’s history of resisting pipelines, saying that when Trudeau said he would approve the Trans Mountain pipeline, he scrapped the Northern Gateway pipeline, which had already been approved.

EXPOSED: The $600M war on Canadian energy
6.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

Albertans sick and tired of #ShutDownCanada anti-piepline protestors blockading the train tracks confronted law-breakers.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors
7.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes blockade protestors in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors
8.

Alberta’s agriculture and forestry minister leads way in fiscal responsibility in province’s new budget

Alberta’s UCP Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen led the way in reducing the government’s spending within the new budget.

Alberta’s agriculture and forestry minister leads way in fiscal responsibility in province’s new budget