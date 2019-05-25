Nationwide recall of Compliments frozen chicken strips

According to CTV News, Sofina Foods Inc is recalling the popular Compliments chicken strips, after fearing a spread of salmonella.

Canada’s Public Health Agency is currently investigating a recent outbreak of the illness, and in its preliminary findings, has associated it to the Compliments chicken strips.

The product was sold throughout Canada and carries a best-before date of Nov. 24, 2019. Experts advise those who purchased the chicken to throw it out or return it to the grocery store.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has labelled the situation as “Class 1” along the Hazard Classification scale. It warned that contaminated foods may not smell foul but can still result in illness.

Salmonella

Humans can contract the disease shortly after eating raw or near-raw foods that were contaminated by fecal matter. Poultry is especially high on the list.

Symptoms include, but are not limited to, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Mayo Clinic recommends frequent hand washing and being attentive when cooking in order to avoid the cross-contamination of foods.

There are 76 reported cases of salmonella, distributed across seven provinces.