NCR stabber approved to visit Toronto on two-day passes

Another patient found non-criminally responsible (NCR) for a violent crime is now eligible to visit Toronto on two-day passes. The patient is still a “significant threat” to the public.

According to the Toronto Sun, the NCR assailant stabbed three soldiers at a Toronto recruitment office. Ayanle Hassan Ali is now eligible to visit his family this year in Toronto if his psychiatric hospital agrees he’s doing well enough.

“I have a licence to kill; I have a green light to kill,” Ali had written in his diary.

“One soldier is all it takes, just one.”

He was originally slapped with nine charges, including three counts of attempted murder. He was charged “for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group.”

However, he was acquitted in May of 2018 when judges found that he had a mental illness, and wasn’t acting on behalf of any terror group. He was declared NCR. This decision is now under appeal.

Ali suffers from schizophrenia and has lived in the secure forensic unit at St. Joseph’s Healthcare in Hamilton since his arrest in 2016. He has to attend annual hearings before the Ontario Review Board so they can monitor his progress.

In a controversial decision, the ORB allowed Ali to attend Mohawk College near his hospital. His psychiatrist later revealed that the plan was shunned after protests from some of the college’s faculty, students and their parents.

His latest ORB hearing still concludes that he poses a “significant threat.” However, the board is still giving him more priveledges.

While this is still in the works and doesn’t have a full chance of guarantee, Ali may be allowed to walk in and around Hamilton, unsupervised, as well as get “passes for up to 48 hours to enter the community of Southern Ontario, accompanied by a person approved by the person in charge.”

Ali still believes Canadian soldiers are legitimate targets because they have participated in missions in Muslim countries.

“His psychotic disorder is not completely treated,” conceded Dr. Gary Chaimowitz.