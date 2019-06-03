NDP MPP compares Ontario PC caucus to Nazis over beer legislation

In the Ontario Legislature this afternoon, Ontario NDP MPP Gilles Bisson likened the Progressive Conservative Caucus to Joseph Goebbels, propaganda minister of the Nazi party. While discussing the new Ford government legislation that aims to introduce beer sales in corner stores, Bisson went off on the PC caucus, saying,

You are not creating 9100 jobs. You guys just pulled that number out of the air and say it over again and hope if you say it long enough people will believe you. I think it was—I was going to say Joseph Stalin but that’s their friend that they are friendly with. What’s his name, German second World War. Oh, my god. Oh, my god.

Joseph Goebbels, he was the director of communications. The head of communications amongst some very other nasty things that he did in the second world who as the propaganda used to say, if you say something often enough, loud enough, eventually people will believe it, right? And that’s all this is. 9100. 9100. 9100.

You can watch Bisson’s outburst here.

Stephen Lecce, MPP and Deputy House Leader, issued a statement on Bisson’s comments, calling for an immediate apology:

This afternoon in the Legislature, NDP MPP Gilles Bisson compared members of the Ontario PC Caucus to that of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. MPP Bisson’s comments are repugnant and a trivialization of the systematic murder of six-million Jewish people at the hands of the Nazi regime. These comparisons have no place in our political debate and only contribute to the degradation of the discourse in Ontario’s political landscape. We are calling for an immediate apology from MPP Gilles Bisson.

There has been no apology issued as of the time of this publication.

