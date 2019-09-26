Canadian News

NDP refuses to drop anti-Israel candidate

On September 19, B’nai Brith Canada demanded that the NDP drop Miranda Gallo, their candidate for the Saint-Laurent in Montreal. B’nai Brith, an organization dedicated to combating anti-Semitism, released a statement demanding the NDP drop Gallo.
On September 19, B’nai Brith Canada demanded that the NDP drop Miranda Gallo, their candidate for the Saint-Laurent in Montreal. B’nai Brith, an organization dedicated to combating anti-Semitism, released a statement demanding the NDP drop Gallo. The statement included a screenshot from a YouTube video starring Gallo wherein she gives a tutorial on how to participate in Canadians Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME)’s sticky note campaign.

CJPME, called an “anti-Israel group” by B’nai Brith, organized a “sticky note campaign” where the group encouraged members to deface Israeli (including those produced in non-contested territory) products with notes. The notes urge consumers not to purchase the product reading, “Warning/Do Not Buy This Product/Made in Israel: A country violating international law, the 4th Geneva Convention and human rights.”

Gallo, an employee of the group since 2017, was front and centre in the video, giving detailed instructions on how to best avoid employee detection of the notes.

B’nai Brith CEO Michael Mostyn responded Gallo’s actions, stating “Someone who thinks it’s OK to vandalize store products based on the origin of their producer has no role as a candidate for a major Canadian political party” adding “Not only do Ms. Gallo’s actions demonstrate her anti-Israel bigotry, but they also reveal a profound disrespect for the rule of law.”

As reported by the Bnai Brith, the statement also mentions that defacing products without the owner’s consent constitutes the criminal offence of mischief, “under Sec. 430 of the Criminal Code.” In response, the CJPME posted a call for support for Gallo titled “Plz Support pro-Palestinian Candidate Under Attack from B’nai Brith”. The post calls Gallo a “powerful voice for Palestinian human rights” and urges supporters to email this message to the NDP:

“B’nai Brith has launched an attack on the NDP Candidate for Saint-Laurent, Miranda Gallo. B’nai Brith is smearing Gallo for her pro-justice work in support Palestinian human rights and is calling on the NDP to drop her as a candidate. Gallo is a longtime human rights advocate who deserves to be the candidate in Saint-Laurent. Please protect Gallo from these unfounded attacks.”

As of the time of writing, the campaign has garnered 3227 emails out of a goal of 4000.

The NDP has in the past denounced anti-Semitism. NDP party leader Jagmeet Singh previously tweeting that “Anti-Semitism has no place in Canada.” In addition, during the 2018 NDP convention, a resolution calling for a ban on products made in Jewish Settlements and condemnation of Israel failed to make it to the floor according to the CJN. Despite this, the NDP has refused to drop Miranda Gallo.

