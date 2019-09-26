NDP will target money laundering

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh made a series of announcements in Vancouver on Wednesday morning in an effort to whip-up support in British Columbia.

Describing the package as a “New Deal for B.C.,” Singh pledged to invest in dental and pharmacare while also tackling the housing crisis.

According to the NDP, the Trudeau government hasn’t done enough for the skyrocketing housing prices in the region.

To address this issue, Singh pledged to create an “Anti-Money Laundering” unit within the RCMP.

He said the unit would receive $20 million in funding every year; half of it would be dedicated to B.C.

He further announced a plan to create a national beneficial ownership registry. Its purpose would be to force corporations and entities to disclose who exactly is buying the land.

Singh also proposed a 15% tax on foreign buyers; it is expected to raise $320 million in the first year itself.