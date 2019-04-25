Nearly one per cent of Canadian deaths have been from assisted suicide since becoming legal in 2016

According to the latest numbers reported by Health Canada, 6,749 people have chosen to undergo euthanasia since becoming legal in June 2016.

Most of these assisted deaths were provided by physicians, while roughly ten per cent were conducted by nurse practitioners. Another six people have opted for self-administered pharmacological deaths.

According to Health Canada, cancer related illnesses are one of the most common reasons individuals seek assisted suicide.

There are currently no statistics on exactly how many people who sought assisted suicide have been denied. However, according to the report some of the most common reasons for denial are “loss of competency” and that their eventual deaths were not in the foreseeable future.

The report was created through data acquired from the provinces.