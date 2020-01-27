Opinion

Never Again: The horrors of the Holocaust must never be forgotten

On the 75th anniversary of the Holocaust it’s more important than ever that everyone is taught about the crimes against humanity of this genocide.
On the 75th anniversary of the Holocaust it’s more important than ever that everyone is taught about the crimes against humanity of this genocide.
Ari Hoffman Montreal, QC
4 mins read

The term “Never Again” has been burned into my mind since childhood. In Jewish Day School, the lessons and horrors of the Holocaust were drilled into our psyche, even to the point of kids saying in class “…are we learning this again? What’s the point? We know it already.”

As much as myself and my Jewish classmates took this knowledge for granted, it appears that the Holocaust is being forgotten, and in some cases, not even taught.

Today, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the most notorious Nazi death camp, Auschwitz, and remember the six million Jews, including two million children, two thirds of Europe’s Jewish population who were murdered in the Holocaust. Four million Poles, Gypsies, Blacks, Homosexuals, Political Dissidents, Disabled, Soviets, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Serbs and Romas were also executed by the Nazis for a total of 10 Million people.

As staggering of a number as that is, according to a recent poll, only 43 percent of Canadians are able to answer the question of how many Jews were killed during 1941 and 1945. In a 2018 according to the Washington Post, two-thirds of American millennials surveyed cannot identify what Auschwitz is and 22 percent of millennials in the poll said they haven’t heard of the Holocaust or are not sure whether they’ve heard of it—twice the percentage of U.S. adults as a whole who said the same. The Holocaust is being forgotten.

We were warned this would happen. We were told by our Rabbis and teachers “…you may be the last generation to meet a survivor.” “Learn their stories because when they are gone, people will claim it never happened.” “People will forget and it is your job to make sure they never do because our enemies will use it against us.”

Every year, my Jewish High School Ramaz would do a special program for Holocaust Remembrance Day. At the end of the program they would ask any survivors present to leave the room. Then any children of survivors, followed by grandchildren and great grandchildren. It was powerful to see how few of us would be left if Hitler and the Nazis had finished the extermination of European Jewry. I was always one of the ones remaining behind in a nearly empty auditorium.

In 2004, I was volunteering as a director of Jewish Culture Clubs in Seattle area schools. The first day the flyers went up in one school advertising the clubs, someone drew Swastikas on the flyers. One of the students in the club told me that she wasn’t Jewish but came because she was curious. The following week, she told me she had gone home and told her parents that she had come to the club and they were horrified. They had kept hidden from her that she was Jewish her whole life because of a grandparent’s wishes who was a survivor.

Last year some of my family members received death threats because of my religion. My home and office were doxed. I was called a racist, a fascist, a white supremacist, a Nazi, and strangest of all, an anti-Semite by those who label themselves liberals, progressives and “anti Fascists”.  One day I was venting about all this to my father and he told me “…that’s ironic. They are calling you a fascist and your family was murdered by fascists.” I was shocked. I was 38 years old and had no idea I had relatives killed in the Holocaust. When I asked my father why, it was an all too common answer among that generation “…your grandparents didn’t want to scare the grandkids.”

Some “progressive” Jews have taken this idea to the next level. In supplemental Hebrew Schools, Holocaust education for decades was a pillar of the curriculum. As supplemental Hebrew schools have continued to close in the wake of declining affiliation among less observant Jews, in the few remaining supplemental Hebrew schools, the curriculum has been distilled down to one phrase, “Tikkun Olam”. The concept of Tikkun Olam is an out of context line from the Jewish prayer Aleinu which has been co-opted to mean Social Justice. Progressive Jewish organizations parrot this line while often aligning their organizations with causes that are contrary to Jewish beliefs in the name of Social Justice.

One of the most extreme examples is a Jewish blogger named Richard Silverstein whose blog is named “Tikkun Olam”. Silverstein spends the majority of his posts demonizing Israel and those who support the Jewish state. He frequently defends known anti-Semites like Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib. The cover of his Facebook page is even a holocaust survivor child looking into the reflection of what Silverstein thinks Israel has become, the very monster that persecuted the child featuring some of the worst Anti-Semitic tropes written in Hebrew.

My teachers and Rabbis were right. Despite all the museums, special curriculum and education grants, the Holocaust is being forgotten. Holocaust revisionism has become more mainstream. According to Time Magazine, “…despite overwhelming evidence and an admission and apology from Germany decades ago, revisionists continue to claim that nearly 6 million Jews were not killed by Nazis during the Holocaust. Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, for one, has called the Holocaust a “myth” and suggested that Germany and other European countries, rather than Palestine, provide land for a Jewish state.

In 2006 Iran hosted the International Conference to Review the Global Vision of the Holocaust which attracted many high profile holocaust deniers including American’s Like David Duke and even Jews from Neturei Karta described by the Anti Defamation League as “the farthest fringes of Judaism”.

In the 1930s in Europe, many Jews were convinced that if they and their children assimilated into other cultures they would be spared. Hitler did not distinguish between who was an observant Jew and who was not and neither do today’s anti-Semites. The lesson we can learn from the Holocaust today is that in a world with a rising tide of anti-Semitic attacks, our message must be clear. Never Again. We will take whatever steps are necessary to defend ourselves and never again go like lambs to the slaughter, but we must also teach our children to do it while being visibly Jewish and Proud. Now is not the time to hide who we are, rather to celebrate our heritage and be a “Kiddush Hashem”, sanctifying God’s name, proud of who we are and examples to the rest of the world of what Judaism is for those that were murdered, whose descendants were snuffed out and will never have the opportunity to do so.

Opinion
Auschwitz
Holocaust
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature