New Zealand MP says “Ok Boomer” to colleague in Parliament, goes viral

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick said, “Ok Boomer” to an older MP trying to disrupt her speech in the New Zealand Parliament.

The phrase has become popularized by millennials who use it to mock the baby-boomer generation.

The phrase is used to denigrate boomers for their lack of open-mindedness, and lack of support for progressive ideas that seek to “solve the mess” the boomers have created.

In the New Zealand Parliament, MP Swarbrick was giving a speech about the urgency of the climate crisis. She emphasized the need for the New Zealand government to acknowledge its gravity, according to Global News.

“In the year 2050, I will be 56 years old,” Swarbrick said. “Yet right now, the average age of this 52nd Parliament is 49 years old.”

Her speech was being interrupted by an opposition MP numerous times, to which she then responded, “Ok Boomer.”

The transliteration service of the New Zealand Parliament couldn’t comprehend the millennial phrase and eventually wrote, “Ok Berma” instead.

The Parliament’s social media team apologized for this on Twitter in a humorous way.