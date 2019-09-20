Newest iPhone now available in Canada

The newest Apple product has hit Canadian shelves.

This time the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max which will be ripping through the wallets of many consumers,

The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 will start at $979 for the 64GB version, and reach $1,189 for largest 256 GB option.

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $1,379 CAD for 64GB variant hitting $1,859 for the 512GB variant.

The 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1519 for 64GB and can reach $1,999 for the 512GB version.