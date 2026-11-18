Hakeem Jeffries has been nominated by House Democrats to be Speaker of the House in the 120th Congress. This comes after some on the far left opposed his bid for Speaker.

A full chamber vote on the matter will take place on January 3, the first act of the new Congress, per CNN . The Democrats retook the chamber in the midterms, with the party having 257 seats to the Republicans’ 171 as of Wednesday morning. Seven races remain undecided.

A petition urging Democrats to choose someone other than Jeffries to be Speaker received over a million votes. The petition called for scrutiny of Jeffries’ public record, policy positions, campaign donors, and leadership. It also encouraged other Democratic lawmakers to put themselves forward as candidates for Speaker. Jeffries ran unopposed.

Ahead of his nomination, Jeffries had held face-to-face meetings with incoming Democrats, most of whom were DSA-aligned, who had refused to commit. Wednesday’s vote was conducted by a secret ballot, meaning those who voted against him will not be revealed unless they publicly disclose it.