Former CIA Director John Brennan’s son has been arrested on child pornography charges, known as child sex abuse material. The arrest took place on Friday at Kyle Brennan’s workplace on Friday afternoon. He was taken into custody by FBI agents.

The arrest stemmed from tips in 2024 but was not referred to the FBI until October 2026. The criminal complaint was signed on Friday and Brennan was arrested. He is facing a charge for the “transportation of child pornography” after authorities allegedly found the child sex abuse material on his device. The Daily Mail was the first to report the arrest.

A sworn affidavit from the FBI stated that officer “observed approximately 88 images that appeared to depict minor girls, including prepubescent girls, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.” The document further stated that there was a graphic image of a toddler and a “fully nude pubescent minor girl on a locker bench.” The affidavit states that probable cause was derived from a tip submitted to the CyberTipline reports by Adobe to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That tip said that an Adobe account later determined to belong to Brennan was used to upload “suspected child sexual abuse material” to his account. That account, per the tip, continued to add files.