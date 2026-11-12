Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang has resigned from his post following a scandal involving an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Nvidia was reportedly preparing to remove CEO Jensen Huang following the allegations of a second extramarital affair. Allegations of a second affair come as Huang remains embroiled in controversy over allegations of having an affair with a Chinese spy.

A report by The New York Times revealed that Huang allegedly had an affair with a second woman, Nvidia vice president of healthcare Kimberly Powell. The two were reportedly seen “being affectionate” at a hotel during a work conference in San Jose in March. According to the report, a bystander captured the interaction on video. Members of Huang's security team confronted the individual and offered them a nondisclosure agreement.

The alleged relationship could violate Nvidia's code of conduct, which instructs employees to “avoid situations where our actions create conflict,” including “personal relationships.” The company states that it “promptly investigates reports of misconduct.” This comes as Huang faces continued scrutiny over a separate alleged relationship with a woman whom US intelligence offices have identified as a Chinese spy. Huang acknowledged the affair, prompting Nvidia's board to open an investigation. Three House committees have also requested Huang appear for a closed-door briefing on his interactions with the woman.

President Donald Trump, for his part, has said that Apple CEO Tim Cook should take the place of Huang as the head of Nvidia. He said in a post to Truth Social, “NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!” Nvidia is one of the most valuable tech companies in the world. Huang co-founded the company in 1993 and helped build it into the leading supplier of artificial intelligence chips. Huang is viewed by many in the industry as an irreplaceable part of the company.