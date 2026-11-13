The White House has urged Congress to approve $30.1 billion to upgrade the United States' airport and traffic control systems. The move from the White House comes after a number of accidents in the last few years, such as the midair collision at Ronald Reagan International Airport, which involved air traffic control issues.

Congress approved $12.5 billion in 2025 to be used over the next five year to upgrade air traffic control and increase the number of hires as there have been complaints of too much air traffic congestion and other delays. The Department of Transportation engaged in a program to reach out to gamers who play aviation simulators to come aboard as air traffic controllers.

"This investment is critical to complete the modernization of our national airspace - delivering a resilient telecommunications backbone for air traffic controllers, modern hardware and software, state-of-the-art control towers, and world-class airport infrastructure," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Budget Director Russell Vought said in a statement about the proposal for increased funding. Duffy said in a post: “It’s time to pass the Modern Skies Act.” Duffy told Politico that Trump has “been supportive” of the funding push.

“Secretary Duffy has been working tirelessly to modernize America’s aging aviation system and delivering at an unprecedented pace. More controllers and a modernized control system mean safer skies for the American people,” White House spokeperson Allison Schuster said. The new funding seeks over $10.1 billion to further modernize air traffic control that includes $7.2 billion for a common centralized automation platform and $2 billion for cloud services, per Reuters.