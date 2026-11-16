In a recent episode of his podcast, Don Lemon, who was joined by Angie Nixon as a guest co-host, said that he hasn’t “ruled out” running for president in 2028, and said that he would ideally want a “woman of color” as his running mate.

Nixon, the socialist who was running for US Senate in Florida but lost to GOP candidate Ashley Moody, asked Lemon, “are you thinking about running for president?”

He said he gets “asked that question,” and said that the “thing that I would hate” is “having to beg people for money, having to ask for money.” “The thing is that I think if I, if I could seriously run a campaign where I could ask just for donations from people who supported me in that way, it would be somewhat of a gauge of how much support I had out there and how much people wanted me to run. Yes, but yeah, I mean, I'm thinking about it. I have not ruled it out. I haven't ruled it in, but I have. I seriously have thought about it because I think, obviously, I'd be a better president than the one we have in there now.”

He said that America is in a “new day” where “people are concerned about firsts. So you're the first gay president, the first black president, the first woman president.” He added, “I think that firsts now have a bit of cover, air cover, to be able to go in and go in hard, and tell people what they want, that they want everyone to have health care, right? That that should be a right. It shouldn't be something that you have to fight for. That a minimum wage that affords you the opportunity not only to be able to feed your family and to pay your bills, but to have some left over so that you can have some savings. I think that that's okay to fight for. That billionaires, trillionaires, and even millionaires should be paying their fair share in taxes. I do think that billionaires have it a lot better than the other folks. They don't pay as much, percentage-wise.”

“So I do think that there are a lot of things that need to be done, especially taking the stigma off a lot of things, and also appreciating and understanding what black people bring to this country. That black culture, black history is American history and American culture. So I would run on, those would be some of the things that I would run on. But I'd have to seriously think about having to ask for money, the toll that it would take on my family.” Nixon asked who was on Lemon’s short list for vice president, adding, “I know you want to say me and all, but don't say me.”

Lemon said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would be on his short list, however, “I think that she would want top billing.” “I would like to see a woman. I would love to see a woman of color, and especially I would love to see a black woman,” he said.