An enraged man who allegedly killed a Citibank employee in Tampa and was going in to injure more people has been taken out by a bank security guard, who is being hailed as a hero.

Jacob Pearson, 35, drove from his home in Orlando on Wednesday to the Citibank office in Tampa, where over 3,000 people work, after receiving a summons about a $2,500 debt, according to the New York Post.

Pearson, obese and shirtless, crashed into a gate, got out of his car with a rifle and shot Leanne Selman, 41, a Citibank employee three times in a courtyard. After his rifle malfunctioned, he returned to his car for a handgun and killed Selman as she tried to escape. He then proceeded into the cafeteria, allegedly to find more victims. John Fraley, Citibank’s security guard, a veteran of the Marine Corps, and vice president of operations on the security team, shot Pearson 5 times after taking up a position in the men’s bathroom. Pearson later died at Tampa General Hospital.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, “He was there, intent on one purpose, and that purpose was to hunt any human being he could find and kill,” adding, “Because of the heroic actions of this Citibank security officer, vice president of operations, his reign of terror ended before it even began.” Earlier in the day, Pearson, married with a 7-year-old child, had told an attorney’s office contracted for collection by Citibank, “unless you want me to go over there with my AR 15, my bulletproof vest, and my insanity, you MFing cancel this court case,” adding, “Do you understand me? There are only an hour and three minutes away, so the last thing you want to do is F with me.”