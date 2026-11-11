It has been revealed that the illegal immigrant charged with allegedly attempting to hijack a New Orleans-bound United Airlines flight on Monday night was allowed to stay in the United States after two deportations by claiming to be transgender.

Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, from Honduras, illegally entered the US near El Indio, Texas, in September of 2011. He was apprehended by Border Patrol again in October of 2014 after illegally entering near Columbus, New Mexico, per Fox News. Gomez-Alberto was removed from the country following both encounters.

He attempted to enter the US for a third time in 2019, this time at the port of entry in San Ysidro, California. He claimed to have a fear of returning to his home country. He was allowed to argue his case before a judge, claiming to be transgender, which placed a target on him in his home country, a law enforcement source told the Daily Wire. Gomez-Alberto was granted asylum in 2020 due to the claims of being transgender. He had also told federal authorities that he was HIV positive and used marijuana.

On Monday night, United Flight 2174 departed Newark for New Orleans. The plane was carrying 46 passengers and six crew members. Gomez-Alberto allegedly said he had a bomb and tried to storm the plane’s cockpit. The flight crew was able to convince him to move away from the cockpit and he was detained at the back of the plane. The plane landed safely in New Orleans.

Air Traffic Control audio reviewed by the New York Post revealed local authorities saying, “He changed into all black before he started trying to reach the cockpit.” Upon landing, authorities were able to get the passengers safely off the plane, with the pilots remaining locked inside the cockpit. Gomez-Alberto allegedly stayed inside the plane and attempted to negotiate with police before being arrested.

Gomez-Alberto was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges of communicating false information of planned arson and terrorizing. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told the Daily Wire that ICE has lodged a detainer. “On November 10, 2026, ICE lodged a detainer for Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office after he attempted to gain entry to the cockpit during a flight,” the spokesperson said.