An illegal alien who guarded an Everett, WA drug stash house containing more than eight kilograms of fentanyl was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison, becoming the first defendant sentenced in a Homeland Security Task Force investigation into a gun and drug trafficking organization.

Sylvestre Ramos, 36, a Mexican national, also made deliveries for the organization, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington. Investigators arrested him at the stash house on October 28, 2025, following a year-long investigation. Authorities found more than eight kilograms of fentanyl and a pellet gun at the property.

US District Judge Jamal S. Whitehead imposed four years of supervised release following Ramos’ prison sentence. Federal prosecutors said Ramos will likely be removed to Mexico after serving his time. During the October 2025 takedown, investigators seized more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and 34 kilograms of fentanyl powder, along with 3.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, nearly a kilogram of heroin and 8.7 kilograms of cocaine. Authorities also recovered more than $140,000 in cash identified as drug proceeds.

Ramos’ role extended beyond tending the stash house. Investigators photographed him making drug deliveries, and on June 12, 2025, he delivered two pounds of methamphetamine to a person working with law enforcement, prosecutors said. Acting US Attorney Charles Neil Floyd said Ramos helped guard and distribute a substantial quantity of fentanyl while illegally in the country. Floyd said the prison sentence and anticipated removal were appropriate consequences.

Robert A. Saccone, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Seattle Field Division, said stash house operators play a critical role in keeping trafficking networks running. According to Saccone, the fentanyl Ramos helped protect represented millions of potentially lethal doses. He credited cooperation among federal, state and local agencies with disrupting the organization’s supply chain.