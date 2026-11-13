A father is being hailed as a hero after he was able to track down a suspect that allegedly tried to kidnap his daughter. That suspect was then arrested.

Timothy Caldwell was taken into custody in Silverdale, Washington for the alleged violent attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl in Kitsap County. The girl's father, Dustin Praxedes, helped the deputies take Caldwell into custody.

Caldwell, an active-duty Marine, had a loaded shotgun at his door and refused to answer questions when the police showed up. Authorities said that the girl was on a walk home from school when a man grabbed her and said that she was coming with him. She reportedly punched him and then ran away, taking a photo of the suspect from behind.

Praxedes said, "She knows how to defend herself." After the incident occurred, Praxedes said that he posted the photo on Facebook in an attempt to locate the suspect. He did so until someone eventually sent him Caldwell's address.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” he added while speaking to reporters. “I didn’t sleep much until I found him.” Praxedes located the home and then called police to take him into custody. The father also said a few words to the suspect, "You scared the death out of her. My daughter is 12 years old."

Caldwell has been charged with kidnapping and assault. The father said that his daughter is upset by unharmed by the incident. Praxedes called on police to find out what motivated the suspect in the alleged attempted kidnapping. "They need to investigate exactly why he was doing what he was doing. His motives, more so if he was just a pedophile or if he was trying to traffic my daughter."