In the wake of New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill saying that the Rutgers College Republicans hosting Greg Bovino, the former head of Border Patrol, for an event on campus was “the wrong decision,” left-wing agitators interrupted the event, screaming “f*ck you.”

The event took place at Rutgers University–New Brunswick in New Jersey on Monday night. Earlier in the day, Sherrill wrote, “I’m deeply disappointed in the Rutgers Republicans Club’s decision to invite Greg Bovino to speak on campus. Giving him a platform is the wrong decision.”

Multiple agitators were seen screaming at Bovino, with some shouting “f*ck you” at the former Trump official who was on stage. The crowd was heard changing at one point, “say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here.” Agitators were seen screaming at Bovino, disrupting the event Screenshot/X Per The Guardian, the protests broke out only a few minutes into his talk on Monday night. Among those leading the protest was Gabriela Soto, whose husband, Martin, helped lead hunger strikes over conditions at New Jersey’s Delaney Hall earlier in the year. Protests sparked outside the facility when he was transferred to another facility in May.

Bovino eventually left the stage for a few minutes, during which time the police ordered the protestors to either cease their disruption or leave. Bovino then returned to deliver the rest of his talk. Outside the building, hundreds of others gathered to protest. The Rutgers College Republicans said that staff at the school “was preventing people from coming into the event after the initial incident. They were not allowing people to come into the venue that were Rutgers students or that RSVP’d after the leftist mob came in. We had to argue with them to even allow other club members to come in.”

“So many people were turned away at the door that genuinely wanted to see Greg Bovino speak. Still was an extremely successful event. We are all very happy with the turnout and support on social media! Thank you everyone for your support this far, we are only just getting started!” In a statement from New York Federation of College Republicans Chairman Xavier Engelin, co-signed by Rutgers College Republicans, they said, “The reaction to this event has been sickening to our entire organization. The worst of this has been from the sitting Governor of New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, who published a statement all but condemning the event.”