Investigators allege McCullough became enraged and threatened to slit the manager’s throat if it the bus he was living in was towed from a market parking lot.

A Washington man who was living in a bus and accused of threatening to kill a grocery store manager and police before attacking a King County sheriff’s deputy with a knife is wanted after missing his arraignment following his release on $25,000 bail.

Daniel Tyrelle McCullough, 35, faces charges of second-degree assault and felony harassment. According to FOX 13, McCullough failed to appear for his November 5 arraignment, prompting Judge Nelson Lee to issue a bench warrant and increase bail to $150,000.

McCullough was arrested October 30. At his first court appearance the following day, prosecutors requested $75,000 bail. Prosecutors objected to the initial bail amount. The judge instead set bail at $25,000, and McCullough posted bond and was released that Saturday.

“The State does not believe that $25,000, the amount set by the district court judge, reflects the danger that the defendant poses to the community,” prosecutor Ian Michels-Slettvet wrote in charging documents. The charges stem from a confrontation at the Thriftway Market on Ballinger Way Northeast in Shoreline, where McCullough had allegedly left the bus he was living in parked in the lot for several days.

According to the sheriff’s report, a store manager placed a note on the bus asking McCullough to discuss moving it. When they spoke the next day, the manager told him the bus would be towed unless it was removed immediately. Investigators allege McCullough became enraged and threatened to slit the manager’s throat if it was towed.

“This is what’s going to happen - if he calls 911, I kill him, I kill the police, they kill me, everybody dies today,” McCullough allegedly said. Investigators said store surveillance cameras recorded the exchange. Responding deputies were developing a safety plan when McCullough left the store and walked away, then ran as deputies pursued him.

Rose reported that McCullough allegedly drew a knife from his sleeve and struck a deputy in the upper arm before the deputy tackled him. FOX 13 published body-camera footage of the encounter. Charging documents describe a cut approximately 3 to 5 inches long on the deputy’s left bicep, between his elbow and shoulder.