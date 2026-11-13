On Monday, the Montgomery County Maryland council unanimously passed a bill that will bar former Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol employees from being hired for certain government jobs.

Bill 29-26 limits people who worked for ICE after October 2025 from holding roles that the county deems as “sensitive,” according to the Washington Signal.

Councilmember Kristin Mink sponsored this bill along with broad co-sponsorship from other council members. The news drew backlash on social media. @libsoftiktok posted, “How is this legal??” and tagged the DOJ Civil Rights division.

The date of October 2025 is aligned to target individuals who were either hired or continued to work at ICE when the Trump administration used expanded enforcement operations, the council viewed. Mink said, “We’ve got a lawless federal administration undermining faith in the government across the board,” adding, “It is incumbent on us to take every step that we can to demonstrate that here, we have our residents’ backs and we are drawing lines in the sand.”

The broad ruling also applies to contractors of employees of other federal government agencies who may have been assigned to “administer, aid, or otherwise participate” in immigration enforcement.” The positions that this ruling would apply to include the police department, libraries and fire and rescue. Agency heads would be in charge of deciding which positions qualify as “sensitive.” These jobs would consist of any job with “regular interaction with the public,” or “decision-making authority over access to or distribution of public resources.”

A second bill also passed unanimously about the prohibition of housing discrimination based on citizenship or immigration status. This expedited Bill 38-26 is an extension of the county’s existing protections against discrimination. The mayor of Houston recently used an executive order to end cooperation with ICE for illegal aliens with “non-jailable infractions.”