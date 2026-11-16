The Nvidia board is not considering bringing back former CEO Jensen Huang after he admitted to an affair with a suspected Chinese spy and was allegedly tied up in other romantic entanglements with employees, according to a report from CNBC.

The outlet reported that the board is more focused on the investigation into Huang and is not in discussions of bringing him back. The AI chip company has brought on law firm Wachtell Lipton in order to conduct the probe into Huang’s conduct and whether or not the CEO compromised company secrets or national security.

Huang resigned last week after leading the company he founded for 33 years. It came days after he admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, who reportedly has contact with Chinese intelligence. Although there have been reports saying that Alice Huang was spying on the CEO, other reports have said that US officials had not made that determination.

On Monday, President Donald Trump, when addressing the situation, said that he “wouldn’t mind” Jensen Huang being reinstated as CEO and that he was unsure if Alice Huang was a spy for the Chinese. Nvidia, which has been key to the AI economy, has taken a hard dive on the stock market since Huang resigned. Nvidia accounts for approximately 5.5 percent of the S&P 500.