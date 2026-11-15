A 35-year-old New York City man was taken into custody after allegedly killing his elderly aunt by repeatedly slamming her into a wall during an argument inside her Bronx apartment.

Carmen Nunez was taken to Lincoln Hospital after police responded to the scene at approximately 12:43 am on Saturday. The New York Police Department said she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Nunez and her nephew had reportedly been arguing at her home in the Hunts Point neighborhood when the dispute turned violent, the New York Post reported. The man, whom Nunez identified as “Joshua,” was taken into custody at the scene. His identity had not formally been released as of Saturday, with charges still pending and the investigation ongoing.

The incident comes as New York City reports a decline in several major crime categories, although felony assaults have continued to increase. According to the NYPD, there have been 536 shooting incidents and 230 murders this year. Felony assaults have increased by 0.9 percent. Domestic violence remains a major part of crime in the city, making up 40 percent of the felony assaults citywide. Another 10.8 percent of felony assaults were against police officers and public service workers.