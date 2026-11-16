A 19-year-old man who fired a gun over 20 times into a community, injuring a boy playing at a recreation center, has been sentenced to probation in Washington D.C.

According to Fox5, Darius Drew, 19, pleaded guilty on August 10 to aggravated assault and a firearm offense in the May non-fatal shooting that injured a boy playing basketball at a recreation center.

Prosecutors had requested a five-year sentence due to his “indiscriminate conduct,” of firing a gun over 20 times into a community in two different locations. Instead, Obama-appointed Superior Court judge Jennifer Di Toro suspended a two-year prison sentence and gave him an 18-month supervised probation. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro has previously urged overhaul of D. C.’s Youth Rehabilitation Act. In August 6, 2025, Pirro wrote a letter to lawmakers describing a case in which a 19-year-old got probation after shooting someone in the chest on a Metrobus.

The law, that was expanded in 2018, allows those eligibly that are under 25 years of age to receive sentences below mandatory minimums. Crimes of murder and serious sexual abuse offenses are excluded. Pirro argued that the law needs to balance rehabilitation with accountability. Drew was riding a bike in the alley on the 700 block of Taylor Street, Northwest, when a ShotSpotter, a gunshot and location detector was used to provide police with the sound of 10 gunshots, according to court evidence.

Cameras showed Drew firing at a car that was parked in the alley. A short time later, he fired at a home in the 4100 block of 9th Street, Northwest. One of these bullets hit a boy playing basketball at a recreation center nearby. The boy sustained injuries to his leg. When Drew’s home was searched, two firearms, ammunition and large amounts of marijuana and suspected narcotics.