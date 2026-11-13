A bridge crossing the Delaware River from New Jersey into Philadelphia was closed to vehicular traffic for hours on Thursday after a cargo ship struck it in the afternoon. This comes over two years after a cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the major bridge to collapse.

The incident took place at around 1:15 pm on Thursday, when the bridge connecting Burlington County, NJ to Philadelphia was opened for ships to pass through, the Delaware Bay Coast Guard said.

Two lanes of the bridge’s three lanes, one in each direction, were reopened to traffic at around 8:40 pm, while one lane remained closed due to repairs to the pedestrian sidewalk, per CBS Philadelphia. The pedestrian crossing and one of the lanes remained closed as of Friday morning, per ABC 6. No injuries have been reported, and officials say the cause of the collision is under investigation. Crews remained on site for hours to conduct repairs and mechanical tests to make sure the bridge was safe to reopen.

One man who was fishing at the Frankford boat lauch said he witnessed the incident. “I'm almost positive I seen the back end hit that thing, and then all of a sudden the bridge ain't closing.” Rebecca Halper said her two-hour commute home to Northeast Philadelphia turned into a five-hour one due to the bridge’s closure. “It was unbelievable. By the time we got there, there were so many cars behind us. It was really a lot of traffic.”