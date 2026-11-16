A Washington school district’s athletics and safety director has pleaded not guilty to charges that he raped and molested a 14-year-old student while working as a high school wrestling coach.

Russell Kert Robinson, 41, entered the plea on October 30 in Whatcom County Superior Court to one count of third-degree rape of a child and one count of third-degree child molestation, Cascadia Daily News reported. The allegations date to spring break in 2013, when Robinson coached the alleged victim at Squalicum High School in Bellingham.

Robinson, now Mukilteo School District’s director of athletics and safety, was arrested October 29 and released October 31 after posting a $100,000 bail bond. According to the probable cause statement, Robinson developed close relationships with the student and two other wrestlers, spending weekends with them, taking camping trips and sometimes driving them to school.

During spring break, Robinson was housesitting for the other wrestlers’ family. The alleged victim had also been asked to check on the family’s dog and went to the house one evening. Court records allege that Robinson offered the student a massage before sexually assaulting him. The former student told investigators he feared reporting the incident because he believed Robinson owned numerous guns and might retaliate.

The former student also described a later incident after graduating from high school, when he shared a hotel room with Robinson during a trip connected to a college wrestling event. Robinson allegedly watched him sleep for hours and touched his feet. The allegations surfaced after the former student, now an adult and a parent, explained that he did not want his own child attending Bellingham Public Schools because of the alleged assault.

In a statement, Bellingham Public Schools said it received the report October 8 and immediately contacted police. The district said it had no record of an earlier report and had received no previous sexual-assault or sexual-misconduct complaints about Robinson. Bellingham’s employment history lists Robinson as a wrestling and football coach from 2000 through 2024. He also worked as a campus monitor, took on districtwide health and safety responsibilities in 2021, and became director of safety and security in 2024 before leaving in June 2026.

Mukilteo school district said in its statement that Robinson began work June 22 after fingerprinting, state and FBI criminal background checks, and professional reference checks. The district immediately placed him on administrative leave upon learning of the charges. Cascadia Daily reported that the leave was paid.