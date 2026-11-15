The US State Department has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding “heritage Americans,” declaring that Americans have a “moral right to exist.” The topic has been heavily discussed on social media, with many conservatives arguing that Americans whose families have lived in the country for generations have a more distinct connection to the nation than more recent immigrants.

“Americans have a moral right to exist as a distinct nation and a distinct people,” the State Department wrote in a post on X, alongside a motivational video featuring excerpts from a recent speech by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “We remain persuaded of the justice of our cause and know that, in the end, we will triumph.”

The remarks came from Rubio’s keynote address at the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention, where he critizied the “global elite” and international judges who undermine American sovereignty. “We Americans, we are not passive and inward-looking people. To submit to the sterile vision of radical judges or soulless global bureaucrats would be to betray who we are,” Rubio said. “Our laws were written by and for a people who were called upwards and eventually even outwards to the stars.”

The debate over heritage Americans has unfolded amid continued immigration into the US. Although the term has no formal definition, it is generally used to describe Americans whose lineage can be traced for a significant period of time in US history. Some proponents emphasize ancestry dating back before the Civil War or even the Revolutionary War. Those who embrace the concept reject the notion that someone who recently obtained US citizenship is “just as American” as someone whose family has lived in America for over a century.

“The Constitution of the United States said clearly, ‘for ourselves and our posterity,’ businessman Bo French, the 2026 GOP candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner, wrote in an X post. “Make no mistake, the left is at war with ‘our posterity,’” he added.