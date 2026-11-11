The White House has issued a warning to Representative Robert Garcia, the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, noting that some investigations Democrats pursue after retaking control of Congress could constitute criminal conduct. The letter indicates that the Trump administration is prepared to aggressively challenge investigations it considers to be politically motivated.

The letter, reported out by Punchbowl News, was written by White House Counsel Will Scharf. It argues that congressional investigations must serve a legitimate legislative purpose and cannot be conducted solely to punish political opponents.

Citing Supreme Court precedent, the letter noted that investigations conducted “solely for the personal aggrandizement of the investigators or to ‘punish’ those investigated are indefensible.” It added that congressional investigations must further a legitimate legislative objective. “We are monitoring the abusive and capricious threats that are now proliferating from Democrat legislators who seek to abuse the legislative process to intimidate and to interfere with the lawful function of government,” the letter warned.

“Recent public statements underscore these concerns. You and your congressional colleagues have asserted they will issue subpoenas to harass, threaten, and deter dedicated members of the Administration from further service. Several have compared their subpoena pledges to handing out ‘candy,’ ‘Mardi Gras beads, and enough paper to level forests.” The letter further warned that threats against executive officials intended to discourage them from public service could constitute criminal conduct.

“Beyond being inconsistent with the clear, well-recognized constitutional limitations on your investigative functions, threats to executive branch officials designed to deter them from public service, or process designed merely to abuse or instill fear in the recipient may cross the line into blatant criminality,” the letter added. “And issuing unlawful subpoenas with the intention of depriving citizens of their constitutional rights and privileges may warrant further investigation.” The warning echoes comments President Donald Trump made over the weekend, where he accused Democrats of “extortion” amid calls for investigations and possible impeachments.

“The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so, and there have been no impeachable acts committed, or even thought of, by the victims of this illegal process,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this. Also, they’re threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters.”