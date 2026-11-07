A progressive group that includes former aides to Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders has developed a 182-page plan outlining potential congressional investigations into President Donald Trump’s allies and donors when Democrats retake control of Congress in January. The document identifies companies including Oracle, Meta, and Elon Musk’s Tesla as potential targets.

Trump has called out the plan, saying in a post to Truth Social that it is “extortion at the highest level.”

“The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so, and there have been no impeachable acts committed, or even thought of, by the victims of this illegal process. This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this. Also, they’re threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters,” he said in the post. The dossier, compiled by Groundwork Collaborative and reported by Fox News, details those in the Trump network who could potentially face congressional investigations. A longtime Democratic staffer told the outlet that the democratic majorities on committees are already planning to focus on targeting the allies of Trump, including those who donated to the new White House ballroom project.

The proposed investigations include scrutiny of corporations associated with the second Trump administration, including Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Oracle, Trump Media, and World Liberty Financial. Executives from OpenAI, Meta, Google, and Microsoft could also face hearings. The documents name Palantir CEO Alex Karp and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong by name. Democrats are also proposing investigations into Trump’s personal finances, including his tax arrangements, cryptocurrency businesses, and allegations of preferential treatment for corporate donors. The plan further calls for increased congressional oversight of artificial intelligence and investigations into companies within that industry.

"We just had a midterm election where Democratic candidates across the country made the point that corporations have been doing very well for the last several years, while the typical family has been getting squeezed with higher prices and worse service,” said Bharat Ramamurti, a former deputy director of the National Economic Council who contributed to the dossier. "The oversight agenda is about trying to understand and figure out what exactly are these corporations doing, who's responsible for these decisions, and then what, as policymakers, can folks in Congress do about it.” Democrats have openly discussed pursuing investigations into the Trump administration when they regain control of Congress. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has not ruled out pursuing a third impeachment of Trump.