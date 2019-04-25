No guarantee Trudeau government approves Trans Mountain pipeline before election: Sohi

According to a statement by Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi, the Trudeau government can’t guarantee it will have a decision on the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion prior to the next election.

The deadline was pushed back originally to June 18 from May 22.

Minister Sohi told reporters in Calgary on Thursday that he doesn’t expect the deadline will be pushed back again, but that he would ultimately not guarantee a decision, given that in his view, it was up to the cabinet.

“What I can commit to is that we will follow the process, we will continue to engage Indigenous communities in a meaningful two-way dialogue to ensure that our constitutional obligation is met.”

