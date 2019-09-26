Nova Scotia bans single-use plastic bags

Legislation was just introduced that once enacted, will ban all single-use plastic bags at retailers across Nova Scotia within a year.

The act proposing the ban was tabled on the first day of the fall session of the Nova Scotian legislature, as reported by the CBC.

The legislation was introduced by Environment Minister Fordon Wilson, who said that the ban will “help keep plastic out of our landfills, our waterways and our environment.” as reported by Truro News.

Once the law is enacted, exceptions will exist that will allow single-use plastic bags for things such as live fish and bulk items, as well as for food banks and charities.