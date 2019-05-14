UPDATE: Missing three-year-old boy found safe

Update: William and Breana Gooden have both been found safe.
Ontario police have issued an Amber Alert for William Gooden, a missing three-year-old boy who was last seen with his mother on Monday.
William alongside his mother Breana was seen riding a bus from Sudbury to Toronto.
Police describe her as a 25-year-old black woman, 5’6” feet tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair, and a tattoo of a lion on her forearm.
Her son was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt, and a red and white Montreal Canadians hat.
https://twitter.com/AMBERAlertONT/status/1128224683797692416
According to Sudbury police, the two are expected to be in Toronto as of now.
People are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if they have any relevant information about the whereabouts of William and Breana Gooden.