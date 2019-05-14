UPDATE: Missing three-year-old boy found safe

Update: William and Breana Gooden have both been found safe.

Update:

Woman and Child have been located in the Fort York Blvd and Lake Shore Ave W area.

Both are safe.

Thank you for all of your concern and assistance.@SudburyPolice ^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 14, 2019

Ontario police have issued an Amber Alert for William Gooden, a missing three-year-old boy who was last seen with his mother on Monday.

William alongside his mother Breana was seen riding a bus from Sudbury to Toronto.

Police describe her as a 25-year-old black woman, 5’6” feet tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair, and a tattoo of a lion on her forearm.

Her son was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt, and a red and white Montreal Canadians hat.

According to Sudbury police, the two are expected to be in Toronto as of now.

People are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if they have any relevant information about the whereabouts of William and Breana Gooden.