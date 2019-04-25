Ontario expecting 20cm of snow this weekend

According to the Weather Network, some parts of Ontario might see up to 20cm of snow beginning on Friday, April 26th.

According to the forecast, no part of Ontario will be able to escape the wintry blizzard, not even Toronto.

Areas like Timmins and New Liskeard are expected to see 5-10cm over the weekend, while towns close to the Quebec border will feel the brunt of the precipitation with an estimated 20cm of snow.

Forecasters are also warning that 70km/h winds will lead to whiteout conditions on some roads.

The snow is expected to start on Friday and continue well throughout the weekend.