Ontario expecting snow and freezing rain for start of May

Residents of Southern Ontario will have to endure further wintry weather as forecasters predict a mix of rain, snow and ice for the region at the beginning of May.

Cottage regions, particularly in Northern Ontario will be hit by snow and ice pellets for May 1st according to The Weather Network.

“As southern Ontario remains the dividing line between chilly spring air and early summer-like warmth just to the south, there’s also the threat for some non-severe thunderstorms along this boundary on Wednesday,” reads the forecast.

Currently regions alongside the Ottawa River have been experiencing heavy flooding and in some cases a state of emergency has been announced by local officials.

