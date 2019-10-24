Ontario hydro rates are going up in November

Ontarians can expect more expensive utility bills moving into 2020 as hydro rates are expected to increase on November 1st.

The increase will be by 1.8 percent or $1.99 for average households.

The Ontario Energy Board claims that the new rates are up to date with inflation rates.

When Doug Ford was elected as premier of Ontario, one of his policy platforms was to fix the province’s expensive energy situation and immediately his government changed the leadership of Hydro One and struck a deal to further subsidize energy for the province.

Consumers can expect to see the increase on their bills soon after the first day of the month.

Both legislation and facility upgrades to nuclear power are thought to be behind the slight increase.