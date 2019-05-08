Ontario man charged after torturing and killing two dogs

A 23-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after torturing and killing two dogs in a Whitby plaza over the weekend.

According to Durham Regional Police, the suspect was arrested after being captured on video surveillance killing two dogs in the area of Thickson Road and Burns Street East in Whitby, Ontario.

The suspect was “observed torturing and killing the two white Maltese-cross dogs before leaving in his vehicle”.

The suspect then disposed of the remains in Lake Ontario.

The male suspect was arrested on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, and taken for a mental health assessment.

He has been charged with two counts of Cruelty to an Animal and was released on a Promise to Appear.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Det. Collins of the Central West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1825.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at Durham Crime Stoppers and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.