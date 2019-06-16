Ontario NDP passes resolution to lower voting age to 14

On June 15th, delegates and party members of the Ontario NDP passed a resolution to lower the voting age to 14.

“Resolution 5-5: Youth Political Engagement” also tackled the engagement of young voters and the need to improve civics education in the province.

“BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the ONDP will, upon forming government, lower the voting age to 14,” read the resolution.

At #ONDPCon19, we've just passed a resolution to improve civics education, and lower the voting age to 14. #NDP #ONDP

Currently, Canadian citizens must be 18 years old or older to vote in an election.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was also present at the convention alongside Ontario NDP leader Andrew Horwath where he unveiled his party’s 2019 election platform.