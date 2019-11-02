Ontario pimps spared prison, judge strikes down mandatory minimum sentence for trafficking minors

An Ottawa judge has allowed two pimps to receive no prison time after being caught preparing minors for the sex-trade, arguing it would be “cruel and unusual punishment” to put the pimps in prison because they had yet to exploit the minors fully.

Amina Ahmed, 33, and Nadia Ngoto, 36, both from Ottawa, were allowed to leave with just the time spent waiting for a trial.

According to reports from the Ottawa Citizen, Ahmed and Ngoto invited two runaway girls under 16 into their car before then taking them into a hotel and giving them with alcohol and drugs.

The two girls were then brought to a separate location, told to dress up, and made to pose for a sex exchange website. The girls then were taken to a room full of men, who began to touch them sexually. When the girls failed to act in the way the men wanted, they were told to “behave” and not to “piss us off.”

Finally, the women were told to prepare, as they would soon be “working.”

Fearing the worst, and before the men could subject them to sex acts, one of the girls texted police and both were rescued.

Once rescued, both pimps were arrested and found guilty in a trial held earlier this year.

At the time of arrest, Amina Ahmed, 30, was charged with two counts of trafficking in persons under 18 by recruiting, two counts of trafficking in persons under 18 by exercising control, two counts of advertising another person’s sexual services, two counts of procuring a person under 18 to provide sexual services and one count of possessing drugs.

Nadio Ngoto was charged with two counts of trafficking in persons under 18 by recruiting, two counts of trafficking in persons under 18 by exercising control, two counts of procuring a person under 18 to provide sexual services and one count of uttering threats.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Marc Labrosse has now struck down the mandatory minimum five-year sentence given to Ahmed and Ngoto for human trafficking involving minors, citing it as a case of cruel and unusual punishment.

Instead of the minimum, the judge gave Ahmed time-served after spending 18 months in jail awaiting trial. Her accomplice received a suspended sentence after spending 175 days in custody.

In the judge’s responses, he noted that because Ngoto was previously a victim of the sex trade herself, with Ahmed collecting half her profits, the public would be outraged if they received a five-year sentence for attempting to sexually exploit minors for profit.

“Such a sentence would outrage the standards of decency,” said Labrosse.