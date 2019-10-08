Ontario teens stabbed a 14-year-old to death outside of school, in front of his mother

A report released by the Hamilton Police Department details the brutal murder of a teenage boy. The 14-year-old victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was a student at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. It was outside of school grounds at approximately 1:19 pm on October 7 when he was stabbed by two teens.

Although police patrol units arrived at the scene just four minutes later, the victim still succumbed to his injuries after arriving at the Hamilton General Hospital.

Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk stated at a press conference held Monday night that the mother of the victim witnessed the attack unfold.

“She’s witnessed something horrible here,” Bereziuk said. “She is distraught.”

The names of the perpetrators, who were arrested not far from the crime scene, cannot be revealed per the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Hamilton police have confirmed that the two perpetrators, an 18 and 14-year-old male both from Hamilton will be charged for 1st-degree murder for their role in the stabbing.

A third unidentified male suspect was arrested by police, but was later released after determining his involvement with the investigation. Detectives are still searching for additional pieces of evidence at the scene of the crime including a knife that may have been used as the murder weapon.

The stabbing of the young Hamiltonian is the city’s ninth homicide this year.

Police urge the public with any information on the crime to attend the command van at Ivon Avenue and Dunsmure Road. Alternatively, they can provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers or call their number at 1-800-222-8477.

