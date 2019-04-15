Ontario town to accept Bitcoin for property tax payments

You know what they say: the future begins is Innisfil.

Okay. No one says that.

In fact, of all the municipalities to boldly enter into the world of cryptocurrency, Innisfil Ontario was not very high on most people’s lists. But thanks to a partnership with a Toronto company called Coinberry Pay, Innisfil is all-in on Bitcoin.

CTV reports that Innisfil will participate in a one year pilot project to allow its residents to pay property taxes with Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

Innisfil, Ont., first place in Canada where property taxes can be paid with cryptocurrency https://t.co/v3shhN3FTL — CTV News (@CTVNews) April 14, 2019

The Mayor of Innisfil, Lynn Dollin, told CTV that [The town has] developed a bit of a reputation for not being afraid to try new things.”

Innisfil has recently forged relationship with other digital upstarts like Uber and the Roving Parking app.