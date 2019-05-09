Ontario’s remaining red-and-white health cards to be cancelled soon

The province will be setting a specific date to cancel remaining red-and-white health cards.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, the province has not set a specific date but will set one soon.

The province has been slowly phasing out the card for two decades now since the NDP government moved the province to our current more modern cards due to fraud.

There are currently 400,000 red-and-white health cards in circulation.

If you currently have one, it can have it replaced at a Service Ontario Centre.