Parts of Alberta to receive 60+ cm of snow this weekend

Only in Canada would you get snowstorm before October.

The first serious snow of the year has arrived and it is hitting parts of Alberta from Friday to potentially Monday.

Snow has started falling in southeast British Columbia from the same weather system that will whiten southern Alberta this weekend. (DriveBC photo) pic.twitter.com/xEclAP8ONd — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) September 27, 2019

According to the Weather Network, the “high impact snowstorm has … prompted winter storm watches for parts of the western Prairies.”

While most places will receive 5-10 cm of snow, the worst-hit could see as much as 60 cm, according to the weather authority.

For those wondering how record-breaking that is, the CBC looked through Environment Canada data and found that between, “1884 and 2011 Calgary saw the greatest snowfall the weekend of Sept. 27 in 1925, when snowfall ranged between 6.6 and 19.8 centimetres.”

In the areas hardest hit temperatures will be key, as one degree in either direction could be the difference between snow, hail, slush, or dry streets.

With some parts of Alberta at risk of a serious amount of snow, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch.