PC MPP Sam Oosterhoff pledges to “make abortion unthinkable” during Toronto’s March for Life

While at a pro-life march in Toronto, 21-year-old Progressive Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff has sparked outrage online for saying that he pledges to “make abortion unthinkable in our lifetime”.

“I’m pro-life. I believe children should be allowed to live, no matter how small they are. We have survived 50 years of abortion in Canada and we pledge to fight to make abortion unthinkable in our lifetime,” said Oosterhoff.

The March for Life is an annual event that takes place in several cities throughout Canada including Toronto and Ottawa.

This year’s march in Ottawa alone attracted an estimated ten thousand supporters in front of Parliament Hill on Thursday.

The intended aim of the event is to “end abortion by uniting, educating, and mobilizing pro-life people in the public square.”

According to the Health Act, abortion is legal at all stages during a pregnancy in Canada.

Alongside Oosterhoff, MPP for Scarborough Centre Christina Mitas, and MPP for Brantford-Brant Will Bouma spoke at the march.