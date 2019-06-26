Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Toronto

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck in downtown Toronto on Wednesday morning.

According to CityNews Toronto, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queen Street East and Victoria Street just after 9 a.m.

Paramedics said the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital where she died of her injuries.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene of the accident.

Toronto Police’s Traffic Services released a video on Twitter showing the area of the incident.

Fatal collision happened at Queen St East and Victoria St. area closed, witness asked to call @trafficservices ^bm https://t.co/k9ezRvJV9k — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) June 26, 2019

The intersection where the accident occurred has been closed while police investigate.