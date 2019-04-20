PEI Green Party candidate, son perish in boating accident

Days before the provincial election, Green party candidate Josh Underhay and his young son died in a canoeing accident, after capsizing on Prince Edward Island’s Hillsborough River.

“Josh has been a dear friend and colleague of mine for many years, as a volunteer, musician, passionate cycling advocate and Green party supporter,” said Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker, who suspended all campaign efforts for the April 23rd vote.

Queens District RCMP said it received a call around 4:20 p.m. on Friday of two people missing on the river. Police said Underhay and his son had gone canoeing for the afternoon but had not returned for pickup at a pre-arranged rendezvous.

A search on the water was immediately launched by several local fire departments, and Fisheries and Oceans, shortly after the pair were located near their capsized boat and rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, efforts to revive them were unsuccessful.

A married father of two boys and school teacher in Charlottetown, Underhay was the Green’s candidate in District 9, Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park.

“The Queens District RCMP’s thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy,” said an RCMP statement.

Upon learning of the tragic news, the province’s three other major parties suspended their campaign events for Saturday.